Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed the most recent trading day at $79.22, moving -3.08% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.6%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.23%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.24%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 10.73% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 0.8%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.25%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Upstart Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 5, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.27, up 258.82% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $225.3 million, indicating a 76.52% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.58 per share and a revenue of $1.02 billion, representing changes of +890% and +59.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Upstart Holdings, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 51.8. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.03 of its industry.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Should You Invest in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST)?

Zacks Investment Research has been committed to providing investors with tools and independent research since 1978. For more than a quarter century, the Zacks Rank stock-rating system has more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +24.08% per year. (These returns cover a period from January 1, 1988 through May 6, 2024.)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

