Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The latest trading session saw Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) ending at $46, denoting a -0.07% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.87%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 25.39% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's loss of 3.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.59%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Upstart Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of $0.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 161.29%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $200.74 million, showing a 57.09% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $1.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of +785% and +59.26%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Upstart Holdings, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.6. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.3.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, placing it within the top 14% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.