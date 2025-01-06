Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) ended the recent trading session at $63.52, demonstrating a -0.87% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.55%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.24%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Upstart Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.05, marking a 54.55% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $180.03 million, up 28.31% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 100.13 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.24, which means Upstart Holdings, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, finds itself in the top 23% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

