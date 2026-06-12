Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) was down 4.06% at $30.50. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.31%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 7% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 1.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.23%.

The upcoming earnings release of Upstart Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.55, showcasing a 52.78% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $354.89 million, up 37.93% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.27 per share and revenue of $1.43 billion, which would represent changes of +30.46% and +36.53%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Upstart Holdings, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.02. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.68, so one might conclude that Upstart Holdings, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, UPST's PEG ratio is currently 0.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. UPST's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.99 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, finds itself in the bottom 42% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.