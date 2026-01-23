Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed at $45.29, marking a -2.14% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.28%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 4.02% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's loss of 0.08%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.6%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Upstart Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 10, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of $0.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 80.77%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $288.47 million, reflecting a 31.74% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.68 per share and a revenue of $1.04 billion, representing changes of +940% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Upstart Holdings, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.5. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.75.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, positioning it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.