Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) ended the recent trading session at $46.50, demonstrating a -2.69% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.53% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 29.78% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 2.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.71%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Upstart Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 4, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.42, showcasing a 800% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $281.02 million, showing a 73.32% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.66 per share and revenue of $963.44 million, which would represent changes of +930% and +51.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Upstart Holdings, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.79. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 91, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

