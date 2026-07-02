Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Moves -2.69%: What You Should Know

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) ended the recent trading session at $34.78, demonstrating a -2.69% change from the preceding day's closing price. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.8%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 17.99% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 4.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Upstart Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of $0.55 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 52.78%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $354.89 million, showing a 37.93% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.27 per share and a revenue of $1.43 billion, signifying shifts of +30.46% and +36.53%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Upstart Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.77. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.17, which means Upstart Holdings, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, UPST's PEG ratio is currently 0.38. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry stood at 1.02 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, finds itself in the top 44% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.