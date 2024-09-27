Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) standing at $40.85, reflecting a -0.1% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.13% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

The company's stock has dropped by 4.46% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 1.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.43%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Upstart Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.14, reflecting a 180% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $150.14 million, up 11.58% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.62 per share and a revenue of $566.15 million, representing changes of -10.71% and +10.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Upstart Holdings, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

