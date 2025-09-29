Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed at $52.74, marking a -8.04% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.26% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.48%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 21.74% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 1.73%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.87%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Upstart Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.42, signifying a 800.00% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $281.02 million, showing a 73.32% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.66 per share and a revenue of $963.44 million, signifying shifts of +930% and +51.36%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Upstart Holdings, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Upstart Holdings, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.55. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 12.97.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.