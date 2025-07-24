Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed the most recent trading day at $82.70, moving -1.7% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 34.74% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 4.82%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.71%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Upstart Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 5, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.27, indicating a 258.82% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $225.3 million, indicating a 76.52% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.58 per share and revenue of $1.02 billion, which would represent changes of +890% and +59.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Upstart Holdings, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 53.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.91, so one might conclude that Upstart Holdings, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

