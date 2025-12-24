Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed at $48.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.4% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.32% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.22%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 17.08% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 5.94%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.7%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Upstart Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.47, showcasing a 80.77% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $288.47 million, reflecting a 31.74% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

UPST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.68 per share and revenue of $1.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +940% and +62.77%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Upstart Holdings, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.2. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.31.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, finds itself in the top 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

