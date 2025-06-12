Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed the most recent trading day at $54.58, moving -5.7% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%.

The stock of company has risen by 12.78% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 2.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.6%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Upstart Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.21, reflecting a 223.53% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $226.13 million, indicating a 77.18% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

UPST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $1.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +830% and +58.8%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Upstart Holdings, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 39.7. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.3 for its industry.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, placing it within the bottom 46% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

