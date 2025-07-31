Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest close session, Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) was down 1.9% at $81.74. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.74%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 13.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 1.34%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.68%.

The upcoming earnings release of Upstart Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 5, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.27, up 258.82% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $225.3 million, indicating a 76.52% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

UPST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.58 per share and revenue of $1.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +890% and +59.46%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Upstart Holdings, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 52.8. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 12.47.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

