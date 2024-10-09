Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed at $43.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.33% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.6%.

The the stock of company has risen by 27.42% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's loss of 4% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Upstart Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 7, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.14, showcasing a 180% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $150.14 million, indicating a 11.58% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.62 per share and revenue of $566.15 million, which would represent changes of -10.71% and +10.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Upstart Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, finds itself in the bottom 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

