Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed at $51.11 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.37% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.33% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.22%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.56%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 33.46% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 5.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.83%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Upstart Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 7, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.14, marking a 180% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $149.94 million, indicating a 11.43% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.62 per share and a revenue of $565.75 million, signifying shifts of -10.71% and +10.16%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Upstart Holdings, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% lower within the past month. At present, Upstart Holdings, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

