Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) was down 4.49% at $43.17. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.17%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 0.53% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's loss of 0.23%, and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.78%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Upstart Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 10, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.47, signifying a 80.77% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $288.47 million, indicating a 31.74% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.68 per share and a revenue of $1.04 billion, representing changes of +940% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Upstart Holdings, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.09. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.91.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 96, this industry ranks in the top 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

