Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) was down 3.97% at $45.05. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.81%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 23.74% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 2.68%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.03%.

The upcoming earnings release of Upstart Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.47, marking a 80.77% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $288.47 million, up 31.74% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.68 per share and revenue of $1.04 billion, which would represent changes of +940% and +62.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Upstart Holdings, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.01. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.21, which means Upstart Holdings, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

