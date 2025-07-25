Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed at $83.53, marking a +1% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 30.55% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Upstart Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 5, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.27, up 258.82% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $225.3 million, indicating a 76.52% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.58 per share and a revenue of $1.02 billion, indicating changes of +890% and +59.46%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 52.41. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 12.78.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, positioning it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Should You Invest in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST)?

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST)

