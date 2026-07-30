Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed the most recent trading day at $27.03, moving +1.6% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.66% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.78%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 25.57% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 1.93%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.49%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Upstart Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 4, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of $0.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 61.11%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $354.89 million, up 37.93% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $1.43 billion, indicating changes of +29.31% and +36.53%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Upstart Holdings, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.81 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.19 for its industry.

It's also important to note that UPST currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.29. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.93.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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