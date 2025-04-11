Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed the most recent trading day at $38.99, moving +1.14% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.81%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.06%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 16.76% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 4.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.14%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Upstart Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 6, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.19, indicating a 161.29% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $200.74 million, showing a 57.09% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.37 per share and a revenue of $1.01 billion, indicating changes of +785% and +59.26%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Upstart Holdings, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Upstart Holdings, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 28.14. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.52, which means Upstart Holdings, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 61, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

