Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed at $38.31 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.64% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.29% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.31%.

The company's stock has dropped by 1.8% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Upstart Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.14, marking a 180% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $150.14 million, up 11.58% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.63 per share and revenue of $566.15 million, indicating changes of -12.5% and +10.24%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Upstart Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.