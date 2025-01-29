Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) reached $66.07, with a -0.68% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.47% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.31%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 8.04% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 4.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Upstart Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 11, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.05, reflecting a 54.55% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $180.06 million, indicating a 28.33% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 99.28. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.31.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

