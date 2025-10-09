Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed at $52.37, marking a +1.18% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.52%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.08%.

The stock of company has fallen by 17.08% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 0.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Upstart Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 4, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.42, marking a 800% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $281.02 million, showing a 73.32% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.66 per share and a revenue of $963.44 million, demonstrating changes of +930% and +51.36%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Upstart Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.18. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.1, so one might conclude that Upstart Holdings, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 90, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

