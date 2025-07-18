Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed at $78.36, marking a +1.01% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.01% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 31.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.74%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.37%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Upstart Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 5, 2025. On that day, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 258.82%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $225.3 million, up 76.52% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.58 per share and a revenue of $1.02 billion, demonstrating changes of +890% and +59.46%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Upstart Holdings, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 49.16. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.66, which means Upstart Holdings, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 90, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Should You Invest in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST)?

