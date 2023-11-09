Upstart Holdings Inc Shares Close the Week 23.0% Lower - Weekly Wrap

Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) shares closed this week 23.0% lower than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently up 59.8% year-to-date, up 23.8% over the past 12 months, and down 28.3% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.7%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $31.43 and as low as $20.72 this week.
- Trading volume this week was 16.5% higher than the 10-day average and 99.6% higher than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.0.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was under 30, indicating it may be underbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index this week, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average this week, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by -348.8%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by -318.7%
This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.