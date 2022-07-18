Upstart Holdings Gains 7%

(RTTNews) - Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) shares are gaining more than 7 percent on Monday morning trade, continuing a bullish trend. The shares started to gain after reaching a year-to-date low on July 14. There were no corporate announcements on the day to support the uptrend. Major shares are trending up today.

Currently, shares are at $27.52, up 7 percent from the previous close of $25.73 on a volume of 2,227,549. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $23.78-$401.49 on average of 10,677,788.

