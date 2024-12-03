Upstart Holdings call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Upstart (UPST) Holdings with 18,647 calls trading, 1.4x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 84.25%. 12/6 weekly 75 calls and 12/6 weekly 80 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.24. Earnings are expected on February 11th.
