Upstart Holdings call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Upstart (UPST) Holdings with 57,682 calls trading, 1.5x expected, and implied vol increasing over 4 points to 90.29%. 11/29 weekly 80 calls and Dec-24 72 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 10,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.43. Earnings are expected on February 11th.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on UPST:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.