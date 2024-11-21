Upstart Holdings call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Upstart (UPST) Holdings with 24,404 calls trading, 1.1x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 91.32%. 11/29 weekly 75 calls and 11/29 weekly 77 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 5,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.19. Earnings are expected on February 11th.
