Upstart Holdings call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Upstart (UPST) Holdings with 18,198 calls trading, 1.2x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 4 points to 116.29%. Jan-25 50 calls and 11/1 weekly 53 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 7,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.17. Earnings are expected on November 7th.

