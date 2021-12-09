Upstart Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for UPST

In trading on Thursday, shares of Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $180.65, changing hands as low as $176.83 per share. Upstart Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 7.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UPST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UPST's low point in its 52 week range is $22.61 per share, with $401.4899 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $179.60.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.