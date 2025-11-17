Upstart Holdings (BIT:1UPST) Price Target Decreased by 24.73% to 49.85

The average one-year price target for Upstart Holdings (BIT:1UPST) has been revised to €49.85 / share. This is a decrease of 24.73% from the prior estimate of €66.23 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €32.91 to a high of €73.56 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 58.06% from the latest reported closing price of €31.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 653 funds or institutions reporting positions in Upstart Holdings. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1UPST is 0.13%, an increase of 16.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.43% to 73,634K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jericho Capital Asset Management holds 4,481K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,654K shares , representing an increase of 18.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1UPST by 24.76% over the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 2,732K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,577K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,558K shares , representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1UPST by 26.28% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,090K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,124K shares , representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1UPST by 39.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,042K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,009K shares , representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1UPST by 27.36% over the last quarter.

