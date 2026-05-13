Upstart Holdings (BIT:1UPST) Price Target Decreased by 10.71% to 34.72

The average one-year price target for Upstart Holdings (BIT:1UPST) has been revised to €34.72 / share. This is a decrease of 10.71% from the prior estimate of €38.89 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €17.11 to a high of €71.13 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.48% from the latest reported closing price of €24.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 395 funds or institutions reporting positions in Upstart Holdings. This is an decrease of 186 owner(s) or 32.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1UPST is 0.08%, an increase of 41.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.56% to 72,807K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jericho Capital Asset Management holds 5,012K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,481K shares , representing an increase of 10.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1UPST by 5.40% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 3,752K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 3,744K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 2,538K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 245K shares , representing an increase of 90.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1UPST by 856.02% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,069K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,042K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1UPST by 15.63% over the last quarter.

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