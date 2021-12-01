Upstart Holdings: AI-Powered Lender Gaining Steam

I am neutral on Upstart Holdings (UPST) as the company’s robust growth momentum and outlook, and strong support from Wall Street analysts are offset by its high valuation multiples.

Upstart Holdings is a leading artificial intelligence-powered lender that works to connect individuals with access to capital that would not normally have such access under traditional lending practices. It does this by leveraging proprietary AI technology to quantify risks better than traditional peers can. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Strengths

The company’s primary strength lies in its proprietary technology that gives it an underwriting advantage over competitors. As a result, it is able to serve more customers and generate better risk-adjusted returns on loans.

Furthermore, its cost of doing business is lower given that 71% of its lending decisions are fully automated and instantly approved with no calls, waiting, or document uploads.

Upstart has also partnered with several banks for its automobile lending business, giving it a bit of a network advantage in that space that should drive strong growth in the years to come.

Recent Results

For the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2021, Upstart reported total revenue of $228 million, up 250% year-over-year, of which $210 million came from fees, up 235% year-over-year.

The company also originated $3.13 billion in loans across its platform in the third quarter, up 244% year-over-year, while the company also increased conversions on rate requests by 800 basis points (up to 23% from 15% in the year-ago quarter).

Perhaps most impressively, the company turned a profit in Q3, with income from operations coming in at $28.6 million, GAAP net income coming in at $29.1 million, and adjusted net income coming in at $57.4 million, up nearly five times year-over-year from $12.3 million. Diluted adjusted earnings per share were $0.60.

Contribution profit was up 184% year-over-year to $95.9 million with a healthy contribution margin of 46%, while adjusted EBITDA was $59.1 million, up nearly four times year-over-year from $15.5 million in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 26%, up 200 basis points year-over-year.

Moving forward, Upstart expects revenue in Q4 to continue growing at a healthy clip and come in between $255 million and $265 million, with a contribution margin that expands by about 100 basis points sequentially to 47%.

Net income is forecast to be between $16 million and $20 million, adjusted net income is expected to be between $48 million and $50 million, and adjusted EBITDA should be between $51 million and $53 million.

Valuation Metrics

Upstart’s stock looks richly valued at the moment given that its EV/EBITDA and P/E ratios are so high at 70.8x and 91.2x, respectively.

That said, the company is growing rapidly, with EBITDA expected to soar by 511.4% year-over-year in 2021 and then grow by another 25.8% in 2022. Normalized earnings per share are also expected to surge with a 756.8% growth rate in 2021 followed by a 25.5% growth rate in 2022.

Wall Street’s Take

From Wall Street analysts, Upstart earns a Moderate Buy analyst consensus based on four Buy ratings, two Hold ratings, and one Sell rating in the past three months. The average Upstart price target of $307.86 puts the upside potential at 54.3%.

Summary and Conclusions

Upstart uses innovative technology in its attempt to disrupt the lending industry and, thus far, it has been met with significant success as it is growing rapidly and generating strong profit margins.

While Wall Street is overall bullish on shares here and the consensus price target implies significant upside potential remains, the valuation multiples remain quite high. As a result, investors should keep in mind the substantial risk that faces the stock if it fails to live up to its growth expectations.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Samuel Smith did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

