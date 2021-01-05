Upstart Holdings: 12 Things for Potential UPST Stock Investors to Know About the AI Lending Play

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) stock is on the rise Tuesday despite a lack of news from the recently-made-public company.

Here’s everything potential investors need to know about Upstart Holdings and UPST stock.

Upstart Holdings is a lending company created by former employees of Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL , GOOG ) Google.

(NASDAQ: , ) Google. The company’s focus is on leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to automate the lending process.

It notes that 69% of loans taken out with it are fully automated.

Upstart Holdings argues that its AI process allows it to seek out a wider range of borrowers that aren’t eligible for premium loans.

It says that only 48% of Americans don’t have access to premium loans despite 80% of them having never defaulted on a credit product.

With its AI determining loan eligibility, the company seeks to breathe new life into the lending market, which it says has grown stagnant.

That would benefit the company with it tapping a customer base seeking out loans that may not be accepted by other lenders.

At the same time, that could benefit more Americans looking to take out loans that have been rejected despite never defaulting.

Upstart Holdings is still incredibly new to the public market.

It only launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Dec. 15, 2020.

While shares of UPST stock have only been on the public market for less than a month, they’ve soared during that time.

This has seen shares of the stock rise roughly 64% since its IPO.

UPST stock was up 10% as of noon Tuesday.

