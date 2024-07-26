Upstart Hldgs's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Upstart Hldgs (NASDAQ:UPST), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UPST usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for Upstart Hldgs. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 43% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $119,326, and 13 are calls, amounting to $606,162.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $100.0 for Upstart Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Upstart Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Upstart Hldgs's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Upstart Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/02/24 $0.48 $0.42 $0.46 $29.00 $127.8K 2.3K 925 UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $11.1 $9.9 $11.0 $25.00 $88.0K 541 0 UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.25 $4.05 $4.05 $70.00 $57.5K 1.2K 200 UPST PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/23/24 $3.5 $3.45 $3.45 $27.00 $55.2K 55 223 UPST CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/09/24 $1.85 $1.73 $1.73 $30.00 $43.2K 1.0K 312

About Upstart Hldgs

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit and small dollar loans.

Current Position of Upstart Hldgs With a volume of 3,428,753, the price of UPST is up 4.89% at $27.02. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Upstart Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

