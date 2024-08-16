Upstart Hldgs's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Upstart Hldgs (NASDAQ:UPST).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UPST, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Upstart Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 70% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $27,019, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $489,292.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $24.5 and $40.0 for Upstart Hldgs, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Upstart Hldgs options trades today is 2430.5 with a total volume of 2,183.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Upstart Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $24.5 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

Upstart Hldgs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/06/24 $6.9 $6.8 $6.9 $30.00 $215.2K 942 312 UPST CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $11.55 $11.35 $11.42 $25.00 $57.1K 3.2K 56 UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $12.25 $12.05 $12.05 $24.50 $48.2K 246 40 UPST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/23/24 $1.75 $1.72 $1.72 $35.50 $34.9K 53 405 UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $11.2 $11.1 $11.2 $30.00 $28.0K 7.0K 56

About Upstart Hldgs

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit and small dollar loans.

In light of the recent options history for Upstart Hldgs, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Upstart Hldgs With a trading volume of 3,058,808, the price of UPST is down by -0.83%, reaching $36.29. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 81 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Upstart Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.