Upstart Hldgs Unusual Options Activity For August 20

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Upstart Hldgs (NASDAQ:UPST).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UPST, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Upstart Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 52%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $118,000, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $501,535.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $70.0 for Upstart Hldgs during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Upstart Hldgs stands at 1652.87, with a total volume reaching 7,813.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Upstart Hldgs, situated within the strike price corridor from $20.0 to $70.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Upstart Hldgs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/23/24 $1.39 $1.24 $1.24 $39.00 $62.1K 478 808 UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.7 $5.6 $5.6 $70.00 $58.2K 619 107 UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $5.25 $5.05 $5.05 $35.00 $50.5K 328 111 UPST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.8 $7.75 $7.79 $40.00 $46.7K 5.4K 287 UPST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $4.5 $4.35 $4.5 $40.00 $45.0K 3.5K 135

About Upstart Hldgs

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit and small dollar loans.

In light of the recent options history for Upstart Hldgs, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Upstart Hldgs's Current Market Status With a volume of 3,699,638, the price of UPST is down -3.88% at $38.9. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Upstart Hldgs with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

