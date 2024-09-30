Upstart Hldgs Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Upstart Hldgs (NASDAQ:UPST).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UPST, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Upstart Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 75% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $27,565, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $233,839.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $15.0 and $50.0 for Upstart Hldgs, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Upstart Hldgs's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Upstart Hldgs's significant trades, within a strike price range of $15.0 to $50.0, over the past month.

Upstart Hldgs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $14.05 $14.0 $14.05 $32.50 $46.3K 15 37 UPST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/04/24 $0.71 $0.66 $0.71 $45.00 $35.5K 2.1K 1.1K UPST CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.9 $7.8 $7.84 $40.00 $33.7K 5.2K 81 UPST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/04/24 $0.65 $0.42 $0.65 $45.00 $30.8K 2.1K 523 UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.0 $2.92 $3.0 $50.00 $30.0K 1.1K 106

About Upstart Hldgs

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit and small dollar loans.

Current Position of Upstart Hldgs Currently trading with a volume of 2,362,867, the UPST's price is down by -0.4%, now at $40.69. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 36 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Upstart Hldgs

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $48.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Upstart Hldgs with a target price of $48.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Upstart Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.