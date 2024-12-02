Upstart Hldgs Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Upstart Hldgs (NASDAQ:UPST) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Upstart Hldgs, presenting an average target of $60.38, a high estimate of $87.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. This current average reflects an increase of 70.66% from the previous average price target of $35.38.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Upstart Hldgs is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Underweight $57.00 $45.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Neutral $45.00 $30.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $60.00 $45.00 Peter Christiansen Citigroup Raises Buy $87.00 $56.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $85.00 $31.00 Peter Christiansen Citigroup Raises Neutral $56.00 $33.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $45.00 $10.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $48.00 $33.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Upstart Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Upstart Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Upstart Hldgs's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Upstart Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Upstart Hldgs: A Closer Look

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit and small dollar loans.

Upstart Hldgs's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Upstart Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 20.5%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Upstart Hldgs's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.17%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Upstart Hldgs's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.14%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Upstart Hldgs's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.37%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Upstart Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.58.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

