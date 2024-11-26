Upstart Hldgs Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Upstart Hldgs (NASDAQ:UPST), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UPST usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 25 extraordinary options activities for Upstart Hldgs. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 28% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $60,300, and 23 are calls, amounting to $1,348,331.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $20.0 to $100.0 for Upstart Hldgs over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Upstart Hldgs stands at 2463.62, with a total volume reaching 4,282.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Upstart Hldgs, situated within the strike price corridor from $20.0 to $100.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Upstart Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $25.8 $23.8 $24.77 $75.00 $186.0K 252 76 UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $9.2 $8.9 $8.9 $70.00 $174.4K 961 5 UPST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $30.3 $29.25 $29.97 $57.50 $119.8K 157 120 UPST CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $29.75 $29.35 $29.55 $57.50 $118.2K 157 80 UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $10.2 $9.75 $9.7 $74.00 $96.9K 178 100

About Upstart Hldgs

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit and small dollar loans.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Upstart Hldgs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Upstart Hldgs With a trading volume of 1,699,843, the price of UPST is up by 0.13%, reaching $79.62. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 77 days from now.

