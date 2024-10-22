Upstart Hldgs Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Upstart Hldgs. Our analysis of options history for Upstart Hldgs (NASDAQ:UPST) revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $576,065, and 10 were calls, valued at $543,167.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $70.0 for Upstart Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Upstart Hldgs's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Upstart Hldgs's significant trades, within a strike price range of $15.0 to $70.0, over the past month.

Upstart Hldgs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $38.65 $38.0 $38.31 $15.00 $191.5K 4.8K 51 UPST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $6.05 $5.95 $5.95 $52.50 $119.0K 651 200 UPST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $16.3 $16.25 $16.3 $60.00 $97.8K 214 233 UPST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $16.3 $16.25 $16.3 $60.00 $89.6K 214 90 UPST PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $12.05 $11.9 $12.05 $60.00 $71.0K 187 62

About Upstart Hldgs

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit and small dollar loans.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Upstart Hldgs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Upstart Hldgs Currently trading with a volume of 1,748,558, the UPST's price is up by 1.94%, now at $53.56. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 16 days. What The Experts Say On Upstart Hldgs

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $45.0.

An analyst from Wedbush upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $45.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Upstart Hldgs with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

