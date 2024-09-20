Upstart Hldgs Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Upstart Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Upstart Hldgs (NASDAQ:UPST) we detected 30 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $230,526 and 26, calls, for a total amount of $2,463,790.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $25.0 to $65.0 for Upstart Hldgs during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Upstart Hldgs's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Upstart Hldgs's significant trades, within a strike price range of $25.0 to $65.0, over the past month.

Upstart Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.89 $2.87 $2.89 $40.00 $136.9K 2.1K 518 UPST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $11.5 $11.3 $11.42 $40.00 $113.4K 4.5K 1.6K UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $11.35 $11.3 $11.3 $40.00 $113.2K 4.5K 1.8K UPST CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $11.5 $11.3 $11.32 $40.00 $113.2K 4.5K 1.7K UPST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $11.65 $11.25 $11.32 $40.00 $113.1K 4.5K 1.4K

About Upstart Hldgs

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit and small dollar loans.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Upstart Hldgs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Upstart Hldgs With a trading volume of 3,262,345, the price of UPST is down by -0.02%, reaching $39.99. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 46 days from now.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Upstart Hldgs with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

