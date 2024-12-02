Upstart downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JPMorgan

JPMorgan downgraded Upstart (UPST) to Underweight from Neutral with a price target of $57, up from $45. The firm expects the third party funding environment to improve in 2025, but says this appears to be more than priced in at current share levels, with Upstart trading 9-times forward sales. It notes the company was doing $13B in annualized origination volume, or 8-times its current run rate, the last time the stock traded in the high $70 range.
