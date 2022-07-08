Markets
UPST

Upstart Down In Premarket As Q2 Prel. Results Fall Below Its Guidance

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) are down more than 16% in pre-market on Friday after the company announced preliminary second-quarter results, below its guidance.

Upstart is an AI lending marketplace partnering with banks and credit unions.

The company expects revenue to be about $228 million, lower than the previous guidance of $295 million-$305 million. On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue of $297.68 million for the quarter.

Upstart expects to report net loss in the range of $31 million-$27 million in the second quarter, wider than $4 million loss to breakeven expected earlier.

"Our revenue was negatively impacted by two factors approximately equally. First, our marketplace is funding constrained, largely driven by concerns about the macroeconomy among lenders and capital market participants. Second, in Q2, we took action to convert loans on our balance sheet into cash, which, given the quickly increasing rate environment, negatively impacted our revenue," said Dave Girouard, co-founder and CEO of Upstart.

UPST closed at $33.74, up 1.96% on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UPST

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular