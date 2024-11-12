Upstart announces offering of $425M of Convertible Senior Notes due 2030

Upstart (UPST) Holdings announced its intention to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $425M aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2030 in a private offering to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Upstart intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment or the retirement of existing debt.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on UPST:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.