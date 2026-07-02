Upstart and the Lending Trends Shaping Its Next Growth Phase

Upstart Holdings UPST is entering a new phase in which loan growth, funding access and automation matter as much as headline revenues. The company still depends heavily on personal lending, but its platform is widening.



For investors, the question is whether larger lending categories can improve economics without adding balance sheet risk. That makes the next stage more about execution than simple market expansion.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Upstart Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Upstart Holdings, Inc. Quote

How AI Is Expanding Across Upstart

Artificial intelligence remains central to Upstart’s underwriting model, but the company is using it more broadly across operations. In first-quarter 2026, 91% of loans were fully automated with no human intervention by Upstart.



The technology is also being applied to servicing, collections, borrower conversations, payment features and quality assurance. Model accuracy improved by 1.4 points versus the benchmark, while expanded use of artificial intelligence to predict post-default recoveries supported about 3.5% more originations at equivalent risk.

Why Upstart Is Leaning Into Secured Lending

Upstart is expanding beyond unsecured personal loans through Auto, Home and home equity line of credit products. Auto originations rose more than 300% year over year in first-quarter 2026, while Home originations increased about 250%.

These products open larger addressable markets and add servicing opportunities. More than one-fourth of Home loans were fully automated, and home equity line of credit time to close averaged six days from application to signing.

Why Capital-Light Models Matter for UPST

The capital-light marketplace remains a key part of the UPST setup. In 2025, institutional investors purchased around 64% of loan principal, lending partners purchased 26% and Upstart held roughly 10% on its balance sheet.



Funding depth is central to scalability. The company has well more than half of funding supported by committed capital, added a 24-month forward-flow agreement in first-quarter 2026 and completed oversubscribed securitizations.

How Upstart’s Charter Could Change the Setup

Upstart’s national bank charter application should be viewed as a regulatory and operational trend line rather than an immediate earnings event. The potential benefits include broader 50-state coverage, lower origination friction and faster technology and regulatory iteration.



The charter would not change the main funding strategy. Upstart still expects banks, credit unions and institutional investors to purchase the vast majority of platform loans, keeping the model focused on marketplace fees and servicing rather than balance sheet lending.

What Trend Investors Should Watch Closely

The key tension is mix. Newer products and super-prime personal loans are scaling, but they carry lower near-term take rates. Contribution margin fell to 50% in first-quarter 2026 from 55% a year earlier and 53% in the prior quarter.



That does not erase the growth story, but it raises the bar for execution. Secured-product take rates may take 12 to 24 months or longer to mature, so investors need evidence that larger markets can produce better unit economics.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UPST’s sales suggests growth of 36.53% for 2026 and 30.61% for 2027.



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How UPST Scores Reflect This Transition

The bottom line is that Upstart has meaningful exposure to trends shaping digital lending, but the investment case is still in transition. Affirm Holdings AFRM brings a point-of-sale lending reference point to the same fintech credit debate.



SoFi Technologies SOFI adds a broader consumer-finance platform comparison, especially for investors weighing scale, product breadth and funding structure. UPST currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which points to a more balanced near-term earnings-revision picture rather than a clear breakout signal. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Style Scores are less supportive. UPST has a VGM Score of F, Value Score of D, Growth Score of F and Momentum Score of F. Since A and B scores are the most favorable, this weak style profile fits a stock with trend exposure but unsettled margin, valuation and momentum signals.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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