Upstart: Oversold Stock with Promising Prospects

Upstart Holdings (UPST) leverages artificial intelligence to connect banks and consumers with suitable loan options.

An Opportunity

The relative strength index is a valuable metric to use when you're analyzing whether a stock is oversold or not. A stock's RSI score is based on the magnitude of its recent price changes; a score above 70 is considered overbought, while a score below 30 is generally accepted as oversold.

Upstart currently has a score of 36.2, which is well below its all-time high of 83.67 achieved in 2021.

Earnings & Outlook

Upstart provided solid Q3 financial results last month. The firm's revenue increased by 250% year-over-year, and income from operations also increased by 134%. Additionally, net income increased by 201% year-over-year as cost-synergies started to pay off.

Looking ahead, the firm anticipates a robust end to the year, having upgraded its Q4 revenue guidance to $255 million to $265 million. Upstart's management also anticipates net income to come in strong at $16 million to $20 million.

Systemic Support

Two tailwinds will play a significant role for Upstart in 2022.

The first is an improving debt market. With rising interest rates, loan originators will have the opportunity to earn excess spreads on loans. Upstart will likely take advantage of the higher margins, and its existing growth in total transactions.

The second is the ongoing growth in total factor productivity. Factor productivity is the third economic component (in addition to capital and labor) that contributes to GDP growth and is often considered the most important of the three in developed economies.

Total factor productivity has surged by 4% this year, and although a slight taper has occurred in Q3, factor productivity is expected to rise in the coming years as the technology sector continues its evolution.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street. Analysts think the stock is a Moderate Buy, based on five Buys, one Hold, and one Sell assigned in the past three months. The average Upstart price target on the street is $299.29, presenting a potential value upside worth 59.8%.

Concluding Thoughts

Upstart stock has experienced a period of heavy selling, and the stock is trading in oversold territory. The company is likely to benefit from the growing tech economy, and a better debt market in 2022.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Steve Gray Booyens did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

