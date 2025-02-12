$UPST stock is up 28% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$UPST stock has now risen 28% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,351,718,437 of trading volume.

$UPST Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $UPST:

$UPST insiders have traded $UPST stock on the open market 111 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 111 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UPST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL GU (Chief Technology Offier) has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 491,564 shares for an estimated $29,921,894 .

. DAVE GIROUARD (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 174,403 shares for an estimated $11,952,469 .

. SCOTT DARLING (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 216,298 shares for an estimated $10,178,167 .

. SANJAY DATTA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 57,424 shares for an estimated $2,973,953 .

. CASSIDY SUKHINDER SINGH has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 29,992 shares for an estimated $2,233,277 .

. NATALIA MIRGORODSKAYA (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 18,266 shares for an estimated $881,594 .

. KERRY WHORTON COOPER sold 500 shares for an estimated $37,295

$UPST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 203 institutional investors add shares of $UPST stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

