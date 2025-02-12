$UPST stock is up 28% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$UPST stock has now risen 28% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,351,718,437 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $UPST:
$UPST Insider Trading Activity
$UPST insiders have traded $UPST stock on the open market 111 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 111 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UPST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL GU (Chief Technology Offier) has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 491,564 shares for an estimated $29,921,894.
- DAVE GIROUARD (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 174,403 shares for an estimated $11,952,469.
- SCOTT DARLING (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 216,298 shares for an estimated $10,178,167.
- SANJAY DATTA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 57,424 shares for an estimated $2,973,953.
- CASSIDY SUKHINDER SINGH has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 29,992 shares for an estimated $2,233,277.
- NATALIA MIRGORODSKAYA (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 18,266 shares for an estimated $881,594.
- KERRY WHORTON COOPER sold 500 shares for an estimated $37,295
$UPST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 203 institutional investors add shares of $UPST stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 1,424,730 shares (+160.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $57,003,447
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 1,196,561 shares (+295.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $47,874,405
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 1,071,700 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $42,878,717
- BARCLAYS PLC added 1,059,914 shares (+707.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $42,407,159
- FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC added 754,416 shares (+153.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $30,184,184
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 706,722 shares (+41.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,512,873
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 524,896 shares (+9.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,317,846
