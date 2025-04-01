$UPST stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$UPST stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $72,338,404 of trading volume.

$UPST Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $UPST:

$UPST insiders have traded $UPST stock on the open market 96 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 96 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UPST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL GU (Chief Technology Offier) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 397,507 shares for an estimated $26,720,419 .

. DAVE GIROUARD (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 217,233 shares for an estimated $15,707,943 .

. SCOTT DARLING (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 154,082 shares for an estimated $8,126,135 .

. SANJAY DATTA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 45,189 shares for an estimated $3,158,226 .

. CASSIDY SUKHINDER SINGH has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 29,992 shares for an estimated $2,233,277 .

. NATALIA MIRGORODSKAYA (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 10,025 shares for an estimated $607,797 .

. KERRY WHORTON COOPER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $71,340.

$UPST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 203 institutional investors add shares of $UPST stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$UPST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UPST in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/08/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/08/2024

$UPST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UPST recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $UPST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Arvind Ramnani from Piper Sandler set a target price of $85.0 on 11/08/2024

on 11/08/2024 David Chiaverini from Wedbush set a target price of $45.0 on 10/14/2024

