$UPST stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$UPST stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $72,338,404 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $UPST:
$UPST Insider Trading Activity
$UPST insiders have traded $UPST stock on the open market 96 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 96 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UPST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL GU (Chief Technology Offier) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 397,507 shares for an estimated $26,720,419.
- DAVE GIROUARD (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 217,233 shares for an estimated $15,707,943.
- SCOTT DARLING (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 154,082 shares for an estimated $8,126,135.
- SANJAY DATTA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 45,189 shares for an estimated $3,158,226.
- CASSIDY SUKHINDER SINGH has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 29,992 shares for an estimated $2,233,277.
- NATALIA MIRGORODSKAYA (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 10,025 shares for an estimated $607,797.
- KERRY WHORTON COOPER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $71,340.
$UPST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 203 institutional investors add shares of $UPST stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 1,573,211 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $96,862,601
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 1,379,420 shares (-72.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $84,930,889
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,204,660 shares (+84.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,170,916
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 1,120,300 shares (+190.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,976,871
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 973,502 shares (+42.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,938,518
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 810,098 shares (-67.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,877,733
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 796,252 shares (+300.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,025,235
$UPST Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UPST in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/08/2024
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/08/2024
$UPST Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UPST recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $UPST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Arvind Ramnani from Piper Sandler set a target price of $85.0 on 11/08/2024
- David Chiaverini from Wedbush set a target price of $45.0 on 10/14/2024
